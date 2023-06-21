President approves Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday gave his assent to the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2023. Under the Bill, the women employees of the public and private departments under administrative control of the Federal Government will be entitled to avail maternity leave with full pay for three times during service – 180 days for first time, 120 days for second time and 90 days for third time.

Similarly, the male employees will be entitled to avail paternity leave of 30 days only for three times. In case of violation, imprisonment of up to 6 months or fine of up to Rs 100,000 or both can be imposed. The president approved the Bill under the Article 75 of the Constitution. President approves Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023 Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi gave his assent to the Trained Paramedical Staff Facility Bill, 2023. Under the Bill, the availability of trained paramedical staff to provide first aid to children in public and private schools of Islamabad had been made mandatory, a news release issued by the President House Press Wing said.

All the private schools in Islamabad will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in their premises to provide medical assistance to the children who need it. The Federal Government will ensure the availability of paramedical staff in all government schools to provide medical assistance to the children. In case of violation, a fine of up to Rs 100,000 after the first warning, and imprisonment of up to six months thereafter can be imposed. The president approved the Bill under Article 75 of the Constitution.