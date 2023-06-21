Ombudsman listens complaints against SPECO, SSGC in Larkana

On the special directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah heard complaints against Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SPECO) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in Open Court held at the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office, Larkana, on Tuesday.

Revenue Officer SEPCO Larkana, R.O SEPCO Kambar-Shahdadkot, Executive Engineer (Rural) SEPCO and other related officers, while on behalf of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Deputy Chief Manager Larkana, other officers of SSGC Larkana and petitioners also appeared and presented their issues against SEPCO and SSGC including complaints of over-reading and deduction.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah reviewed the complaints received and 35 complaints were presented against SEPCO of which 30 complaints were decided on the spot. while 04 were sent to NEPRA and 01 applications will be decided at the next hearing.

However, 20 complaints were received against SSGC and 20 were reviewed and decided.

Regional Head Syed Mahmood Ali Shah directed the officials of SEPCO and SSGC that their overbilling and detection bills should be deducted and their problems and grievance should be resolved within 30 days.

He also directed the SEPCO authorities to take strict legal action against the meter readers for over-reading.

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman at Sukkur also directed that decisions will be implemented otherwise the case of non-compliance will be referred to the Federal Ombudsman and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible.

He said that the federal ombudsman was committed to providing immediate justice to the poor people.