WHO donates medicines worth Rs 60m to KP

Dr. Palitha Mahipala, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Tuesday visited the Director General Health Services (DGHS) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and inaugurated the organization’s camp office located within the DGHS premises, emphasizing the importance of close coordination between WHO and the health department.

In a significant gesture of support, Dr. Mahipala handed over essential medicines worth Rs 60 million to Dr. Shaukat Ali, the Director General of Health Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DG Health, Dr. Shaukat Ali, expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution from WHO, recognizing the critical role it would play in addressing healthcare needs in the region. The donated medicines from WHO Pakistan include Artemether, Primaquine, Glucan time injections (46,500 quantity), Malaria kits PF/PV, and other essential medicines. Considering recent windstorm incidents in Banu, DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, and Karak, resulting in injuries and increased health-related needs.

The WHO also provided essential medicines specifically for the affected patients to the Department of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Director General Health KP, also conveyed his appreciation for the support received from WHO in times of need, particularly highlighting their prompt and continuous assistance during flood response efforts. Additionally, recognizing the cases of leishmaniasis, Dr. Mahipala donated Glucan time injections to address the disease. This contribution further demonstrates WHO’s commitment to combating illcnesses and promoting public health in Pakistan. Dr. Palitha Mahipala also visited the Lady Reading Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Inaugurating the Nutrition Stabilization Center (NSC) supported by WHO Pakistan, Dr. Mahipala emphasized the critical role it would play in providing life-saving treatment and care to severely acute malnourished (SAM) children and improving the health of families in the area. The NSC will offer therapeutic feeding, medication, and management of complications associated with SAM. Moreover, it will provide essential education and counseling on nutrition, hygiene, and healthcare to parents and caregivers. The visit highlight the ongoing collaboration between WHO and the Department of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening the healthcare system and improving health outcomes for the people of Pakistan. Dr Palitha Mahipala, WR WHO Pakistan, expressed his resolve to continue support to Department of Health in strengthening and making the health systems resilient to meet the needs of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in routine and emergencies of any sort.