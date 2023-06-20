Gold price declines by Rs.1,000 to Rs220,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs.220,700 on Monday against its sale at Rs.221,700 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.858 to Rs189,214 from Rs.190,072 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.173,447 from Rs.174,232, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$7 to $1951 against its sale at $1958, the association reported.