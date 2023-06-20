Pakistan’s commitment to welfare of refugees remains steadfast: Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan’s unwavering resolve and commitment to the welfare and voluntary repatriation of refugees remained steadfast.

“It is remarkable that, even after forty years, there have been no untoward incidents or frictions between the refugees and the host communities, exemplifying the harmonious coexistence and mutual respect that prevails,” the president said in his message on World Refugees Day annually observed on June 20.

He said the Day reminded of the immense contributions of the government and people of Pakistan in hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades. He said Pakistan’s unparalleled humanitarian efforts in providing refuge to such a large number of displaced individuals, despite limited resources, served as a testament to the country’s spirit of brotherhood and compassion.

“This day, observed annually on June 20, brings into focus the hardships endured by refugees and emphasizes our commitment towards supporting them during these challenging times,” he remarked. The president said that Pakistan continued to host one of the largest refugee populations in the world. The people and the government of Pakistan opened their arms to Afghan refugees based solely on the principles of humanity and solidarity, and extended support despite the challenges posed by meagre resources, he added.

He said that Pakistan initially received financial and burden-sharing support from the international community during the early years of hosting Afghan refugees, such assistance has waned over time.

On its part, he said, Pakistan had extended all possible support to refugees.

He said Pakistan’s policies ensured their access to education and healthcare, and to have their bank accounts and other opportunities, enabling them to rebuild their lives with dignity. Furthermore, he said Pakistan continued to work closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other humanitarian agencies to provide essential assistance and protection to refugees residing within its borders.

President Alvi said that in order to equip Afghan refugees with the knowledge and skills, Pakistan had implemented comprehensive educational programs, ensuring that refugee children have access to quality schooling.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to all those who have played a role in supporting and assisting refugees, including UNHCR and other international organizations. "Let us continue to uphold the values of compassion, empathy, and inclusivity that define us as a nation," he added. World Refugee day to be marked today: The World Refugee Day will be marked on Tuesday across the globe, the day honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homeland under threat of persecution, conflict and violence.

The people honor the spirit and courage of millions of refugees worldwide on World Refugee Day. It is a day to recognize the contributions of refugees in their communities. Organizations such as Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) often get involved in various activities for the day. They may include:Activist protests against using former prisons to detain migrants and asylum seekers.Screenings of films about the lives of asylum seekers living in a western country.Organization members visiting asylum seekers in detention to offer moral support.

Letters or petitions to governments on the treatment of asylum seekers in detention. Some communities dedicate an entire week that includes World Refugee Day to encourage people to think about the lives of refugees and the human right to a secure place to that one can see as “home”.

For years, many countries and regions have been holding their own events similar to World Refugee Day. One of the most widespread events is Africa Refugee Day, which is celebrated on June 20 in many countries. the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to express its solidarity with Africa on December 4, 2000. The resolution noted that 2001 marked the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the status of refugees, and that the Organization of African Unity (OAU) agreed to have International Refugee Day coincide with Africa Refugee Day on June 20. The Assembly therefore decided that June 20 would be celebrated as World Refugee Day from 2001 onwards. This day was designated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to bring attention to the plight of approximately 14 million refugees around the world.