People’s service hallmark of PML-N: Tanvir

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain said on Monday that people’s welfare and their service was the hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of passport office at Sharqpur near here, he said that it was need of the hours to provide all basic amenities of life to the masses at their doorsteps. He said that construction and up-gradation of schools together with setting up universities and colleges for students was going on. He said that literacy rate in the country had improved to a great extent. Owing to hardworking of the incumbent government and teachers, the education standard was improving in Pakistan on daily basis, he added.Rana Tanvir said the passport facilities to people of Sharqpur and

Ferozwala teshils had been provided at their doorsteps. Regarding IMF loan, the Minister said the economic team of the country was working day and night to ally reservations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said that election would be held on time and the PML-N would contest elections without making alliance with any political party and win the elections.

Regarding boat incident, Rana Tanvir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a strict notice and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives. Earlier, the federal minister inaugurated the passport office in Sharqpur. Later, the Minister accompanied by PML-N senior leader Haji Tariq Mehmood Dogar visited the shrine and offered prayer for the solidarity and stability of the country.

PML-N is the last ray of hope: Divisional president of PML-N women’s wing Hazara division Dr. Shaista Jadoon Monday said that Pakistan League-N is the only ray of hope and will overcome the crises and make the country stable. She expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N women workers delegation at her residence. Dr. Shaista further said that after the elections, the party will be reorganized and more active, making Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif the party president and Maryam Nawaz chief organizer is a commendable step.

She further stated that Hazara Division has always been the stronghold of the Muslim League-N and it will also remain a hub of the party, in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province the PML-N is being made active. While directing the women workers the president said that they should spread the manifesto of their leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to everyone. Our leader, Maryam Nawaz, has kept the party organized and active even in the most difficult circumstances, her d edication is unmatched, adding Dr. Shaista said. The divisional president women’s wing stated that despite having a coalition government in the country, relief has been provided to the people during the fiscal budget 2023-24 and a people-friendly budget has been formulated. She said that in the coming days, prominent personalities would announce their inclusion in the party as Provincial President Amir Muqam and Secretary General Murtaza Javed Abbasi have played a significant role in making the party strong and active.