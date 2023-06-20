Minister emphasizes for promotion of tourism in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil on Sunday emphasized the need for concerted efforts to explore and promote the countless tourist attractions in our province to invite foreign visitors.

He expressed these views during a briefing held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), which focused on tourism opportunities in the province and the efforts of KPCTA to explore them. He said that cultural and tourism activities should be effectively promoted at the local, national, and international levels to inform both local and foreign tourists about our rich traditions and to highlight the tourism potential and beautiful spots in the province.