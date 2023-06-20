Mushaal pens letter seeking UN chief’s intervention to save Yasin’s life

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick penned a letter to António Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations requesting his immediate intervention to save Mohammed Yasin Malik Chairman JKLF’s life from Indian judicial murder.

Mushaal, the wife of Yasin Malik, on Monday, wrote a letter to the UN chief and appealed to him to play his role to avert a judicial murder of her husband, a news release said.

“I am Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the distraught wife of an unlawfully incarcerated husband and mother of an 11-year-old girl who has been denied a father’s hug for almost 9 years. I am writing to you at a time when words fall me, yet with great hope in the office you hold and the principles you represent,” she added.

She said that help me articulate the right sentences to explain to an 11-year-old that her father is on death row for demanding what the UN has mandated as our right, or should I just tell her justice is dead?

“My husband Yasin Malik 57, is the face of Kashmir’s non-violent political struggle, which stems from a resolution of the very organisation you head today,” she maintained.

Mushaal stated that he has given away his youth, his family, and his health in the belief that the people of Kashmir deserve, as the most basic of human rights, the right to self-determination: all so with the most non-belligerent, orthodox political ethos for that he currently rots in a death cell of the notorious Tihar Jail in India since 7 May 2019 with no rights of a fair trial.

She said that Yasin has spent 25 such years in multiple Indian jails. Are we waiting for him to die and crown him Kashmir’s Mandela?

“I am practically a widow, but does the English language have a word to describe a child whose father she has not met in almost a decade? I am no legal expert and nor do I have the luxury of time to engage one, but it should not take a law degree for me to appeal to your sense of basic human dignity,” she added.

Mushaal stated let me bring to your notice Yasin Malik’s plight, adding he was last arrested from our residence in Srinagar on 22 Feb 2019 under the Public Safety Act (PSA), A law, whose business end is borne by “out of line, rights demanding Kashmiris”; A law which many an expert has labelled as a draconian and oppressive legal instrument.

Since then, he is in perpetual mental and physical torture, solitary confinement in a death cell with an open toilet. He is frail in health with multiple ailments.

“Our daughter and I have been deprived of meeting Yasin Malik in a safe environment for the past 8 and a half years because each time we visit Srinagar and Delhi we are harassed, attacked, assaulted by radical goons of RSS, abused and humiliated by the Indian authorities and my husband gets jailed for indefinite periods or goes into hiding for leading processions of Kashmiris against gross human rights violations committed by Indian forces,” Musaal lamented.