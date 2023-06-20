Empowerment of marginalized communities key to streng then democracy: speakers

Speakers at the provincial consultation workshop here on Monday underscored the need for an active participation of marginalized groups including transgenders during the election process imperative for strengthening of democracy in the country.

These views were expressed by different speakers including former Member Provincial Assembly Shagufta Malik, Co-Director, Humans Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Tahira Habib, transgender activist, Arzo Khan, President National Party KP, Dr Sarfaraz Khan, National Democratic Movement’s Palwasha Abbas, Deputy Director Operations NADRA Khalid Jan, senior Vice President, Qumi Watan Party Tariq Ahmad Khan, members of minorities and civil society, humans rights activists, journalists transgenders and local government here at a local hotel.

In her address at the workshop titled Improving election participation: political empowerment of marginalized population” organized by HRCP with the assistance of Friedrich Naumann Foundation Pakistan here, Dr Sarfaraz Khan of the National Party said that the constitution of Pakistan has protected the rights of minorities. He said that 18th constitutional amendment have strengthened all federating units and returned powers to the Parliament besides restored genuine democracy in the country. He underscored close coordination among all relevant departments including NADRA, Labour and Social Welfare Departments to swiftly address the problems of marginalized groups including transgender community and persons with disabilities.

Yousaf George, an activist of the minorities urged for allowing minorities to elect their representatives for national and provincial assembly directly through general election and counting of all population of the minorities in the digital census 2023.

Tariq Ahmad Khan, senior vice president, Qumi Watan Party said that political training of voters and minorities ahead of General Election was imperative for the country’s political stability and steering the country out of economic challenges.

Palwasha Abbass, Joint Secretary, National Democratic Movement said that women voters should not be barred from voting on the name of jirga and consensus among elections candidates and persons with disabilities should be facilitated on election day to poll their votes in large number.

She said local government system needs to be strengthened and development funds should be utilized through LG representatives to address the problems of marginalized groups at Union Councils level. Arzo Khan, a member of the transgender community underscored the need for simplification of the procedure of CNICs for the facilitation of transgenders and other facilities including special quota of employment at public sector.

Khalid Jan, Deputy Director Operations, NADRA said that besides 250 data processing units, mobile registration vans of the authority was also facilitating people including marginalized communities in preparation of their Computerized National Identity Cards at their doorsteps. He said Friday has been reserved for females at NADRA. The participants and speakers recommended effective coordination among all government departments, discharging of jirga system on polling day, financial empowerment of local government systems and allowing minorities to directly contest elections besides increasing their seats at National and Provincial Assemblies.