Pakistan, China agree to deepen cultural exchanges via publication

The first batch of classic works under the MoU on mutual translation and publication of classics between China and Pakistan was released at the 2023 Beijing International Book Fair held in Beijing. As per the Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Translation and Publication of Classic Works signed by both countries, the first batch of 10 classic works includes “I Can Still Live Like the Wind: An Anthology of Pakistani Women’s Writing, “Zeenat” and so on, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday. “I Can Still Live Like the Wind: An Anthology of Pakistani Women’s Writing” brings together short stories and poems by more than 60 Pakistani female writers, fully demonstrating the rich achievements of contemporary Pakistani women. “Zeenat” tells the story of a well-educated lady Zeenat, who bravely tackles challenges to reunite with her husband and children. On the occasion, these classic works were gifted to Pakistani students studying in China. “Pakistan and China enjoy a proud history of linkages between our writers and intellectuals.