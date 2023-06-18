Bilawal striving to develop good relations with all countries: Tasneem

Minister of State for Production and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the country is reaping the benefits of solid efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for good relations with all world countries. The recent agreements with Russia were a result of a wise policy of Bilawal Bhutto, he said while talking to APP here on Sunday. The state minister said Pakistan People’s Party had always pursued the policy of friendly relations with all world nations on the basis of equality. He said the deal struck by Pakistan with Russia for crude oil import would help the government pass on financial relief to masses, who had been bearing the brunt of inflation, stemming from the previous government’s flawed economic policies.

Tasneem Quresi said: “It is for the first time in the country’s history that crude oil from Russia has arrived in Pakistan. I want to say to my political opponents that Russian oil has reached Pakistan, which will benefit the people; so at least congratulate the nation today.” he regretted that the previous government always misled people on almost all issues. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, in fact, did not manage to get any oil deal with Russia, which was also confirmed by the Russian government officials. He said Pakistan had imported 100,000 tons of oil from Russia initially with plans to gradually increase the quantity over time as the country would meet its quarterly oil requirements through utilisation of Russian oil. The state minister said the previous government made baseless claims, suggesting that the PTI government’s attempt to import oil from Russia led to its alleged removal. He said the government intended to ink a $10 billion contract before the end of its tenure, so a new oil refinery could be established in Pakistan.