Ashrafi urges political dialogue for stability in country

Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Central Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called upon political parties on Sunday to hold dialogue for restoring stability and peace in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Baitul Aman here, he said investors were ready to come to Pakistan, but they wanted peace in the country. He said it was good that Pakistan’s relations with Russia and other countries were improving. He said the supremacy of the law required everyone to avoid playing with the Constitution. The ulema of the country did not approve of political fights, he added.

Expressing his grief over the loss of human lives in a boat, which capsized near Greece, he said peace would have to be restored in Pakistan if the youth were to be stopped from leaving the country for some job opportunities in other countries. He demanded the prime minister and the interior minister should take action against those involved in sending Pakistani citizens abroad illegally. He also appealed the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice of such events. He also express condolences to those who lost their lives in a bus accident near Kallar Kahar. He said protests continued in the country throughout the year, but what happened on May 9 was first incident of its kind. “Does anyone in anger ever insult their martyrs,” he questioned. He said the Army Act was not a new law and it had been in exercise for years, adding that punishments were given under the Army Act during Imran’s government also.