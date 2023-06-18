Indonesian envoy classify ancient heritage as treasure for both nations

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam Tugio on Sunday classified distinctive cultural-historic heritage as a treasure trove for the two brotherly countries that has continuously been preserved during the course of history. He made these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition titled “A Night at Lahore Museum: Tracing the Confluence of Civilizations Between Indonesia and Pakistan,” jointly organized by the Indonesian Embassy and Lahore Museum enthralled the audience with its spectacular display of ancient cultural connectivity through meticulously selected photographs.

The Envoy said, “Indonesia and Pakistan are heirs of one of the oldest civilizations in the world, with a marked history of religious-cultural communication. This exhibition aims to highlight the cross-regional cultural influences through selected photographs and videos of both sides’ artefacts, sculptures, and inscriptions.” “From cuisine to old healing practices, from religious traditions to cultural norms, and ancient history to modern civilization, there is a long list of striking similarities between the two brotherly nations,” he remarked.

Elaborating on early historic inter-regional connectivity, the Envoy pointed out that the ancient Gandhara region, mainly comprising the North West region of present-day Pakistan, was a melting pot of different civilizations. “The spread of Buddhist and Islamic civilization to the Indonesian archipelago is also attributed to the influence of Gandhara civilization,” added the Envoy. Ambassador Tugio especially thanked the Lahore Museum for providing generous support to all the guests for their participation and warmly invited Pakistani friends to the Exhibition to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the two Muslim brotherly countries.