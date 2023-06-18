Naqvi orders to improve healthcare facilities in Murree

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Murree and the control room established at Jinnah Hall to inspect facilities.

During his visit, the CM reviewed the treatment facilities provided in the hospital for patients and made a detailed inspection of the emergency, OPD, maternity ward, pharmacy and other departments. He interacted with the patients admitted to the hospital and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

Naqvi also inspected the hospital”s expansion project and directed to complete the remaining work at the earliest. The CM expressed annoyance over the closure of some hospital departments and ordered them to functional the closed departments immediately.

He also took notice of the shortage of nurses in the hospital and directed to fill the deficiency of nurses instantly.

Naqvi also directed the health officials to start the recruitment process for the vacant posts of nurses in the hospital. He said that out of 29 sanctioned posts of nurses only six were working while no hospital could work round the clock with six nurses.

Naqvi asked the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir to improve the healthcare facilities in the Murree Hospital and instructed him to stay in Murree till the progress of the hospital’s affairs. The CM said that Dialysis machines would be made functional in the hospital while state-of-the-art medical facilities would be provided to the resident and tourists of the hill station.

Later, he also visited the control room set up at Jinnah Hall and reprimanded the control room staff for non-functional cameras for monitoring and ordered them to make the cameras functional and submit a report within 24 hours. Mohsin Naqvi said that the facilities for the tourists would be improved and said that there was a need to increase the parking facility for visitors in Murree.

He ordered effective measures to deal with overcharging and instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to improve health care and other facilities for travellers in Murree. Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied the CM during the visit. CM grieved over loss of lives: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a traffic accident on Motorway near Chakwal.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He remarked that the provincial government equally share the grief of the heirs.

The caretaker CM sought a report about the sorrowful incident from Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi while directing to take strict legal action against the responsible for committing the negligence.

Joint efforts under way to strengthen state:Minister of State for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government is working with the vision to save the state, instead of politics.

Taking to APP here on Saturday, he said it was vision of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder leader to organise labour and deprived classes of society to strengthen the country.

Paying rich tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), the state minister said it was the PPP which got released 93,000 soldiers from India, launched the nuclear programme, missile technology and introduced the Constitution.

He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully told the world that it was a responsibility of the international community to compensate Pakistan for the world’s injustice and won a big package of $10 billion.

He urged the party workers to come out of their homes and show their presence to counter fake propaganda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman. He said Pakistan’s economic situation was getting better now and hoped that the coming days would be good for the state and the middle class.

He said that the incumbent government was taking revolutionary steps to fulfill country’s energy needs, and it had signed various agreements with Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and other countries to provide oil and gas to the industries for uplift of Pakistan.