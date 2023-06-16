1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 11,000 young officials including 2000 women with the latest training would become part of the police force soon.

He visited District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and addressed promoted police officers and personnel of Lahore Police. He said he was grateful to caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Secretary Punjab for ensuring record promotions of police employees across the province. He said the Lahore Police had been the first in terms of performance despite challenges in all nine regions of the province. The IGP said that joining of 1,100 police officers, promoted in the investigation wing, would improve the investigation matters.

He told the young police officers the system of Safe City Authority Lahore had been fixed, and now the project would be launched in other cities also. He said after formation of the service structure in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the promotion procedure up to grade 19 had also been approved. He said “we have also formulated promotion structure of wardens and patrolling police, who were recruited in the past”. Moreover, all pending promotions from 2009 to 2013 had been completed.

He said Rs 1,750 million were being spent on welfare of the police force. Health screening of the entire force had been completed, liver, kidney, heart and other diseases of employees would be treated with the best treatment system in the world, Dr. Usman said.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze and other senior officers were also present.

Representative of Transparency International Kashif Ali Sheikh visited the Central Police Office on Thursday and met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

The IGP said during the public survey, the Transparency International and other organisations should bring forward modern police apps and services. He said the Punjab police had aligned the crime control and service delivery into two separate sectors to meet the modern policing requirements. The police image had improved after establishment of the Service and Protection Centres, 1787 Complaint Centre, Police Service Apps and Complaint Management System, Dr Usman Anwar said.

He said that in the last five years, more than 10.3 million people benefited from the police related facilities at the Police Service Centres under the modern mechanism, and not a single case of corruption was ever pointed out during the service delivery.

The IGP said that police service centres, public service apps, complaint systems were a reflection of the modern image of the Punjab police. He said “we are trying to change the outdated concept of police station culture [thana culture] and improve overall perception of police by using modern technology”.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab police were providing legal aid and guidance to transgenders and other insecure sections of society, in addition to maintaining law and order, curbing criminals and protecting lives and properties of citizens.

TI Representative Kashif Ali Shaikh presented suggestions to the IGP Punjab highlighted positive character of the police.

The IGP also informed the delegation about the working of the Police Dashboard.

At the end of the meeting, Dr Usman also gave a commemorative souvenir of the Punjab police to Kashif Ali Sheikh.

DIG IT Ahsan Yunus, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara

Athar and other officers were also present.