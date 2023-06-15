Nick Cannon claims that having 12 children was a ‘call from God’

Nick Cannon has touched upon adding more children to his family of 12.

On Dr. Laura Berman’s The Language of Love podcast, the 42-year-old Wild ‘N Out host described how having a dozen kids — whom he shares with six different women — was a summons from God.

The actor also stated that he is open to having additional children, telling Berman, ‘The more the merrier!’

He and Carey have 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, a 6-year-old son Golden, a 2-year-old daughter Powerful Queen, and a 7-month-old boy Rise Messiah.

He and De La Rosa have 22-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, a 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, and a 10-month-old boy Legendary Love with Tiesi.