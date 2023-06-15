Alia Bhatt makes a cheerful attitude as she announces her presence at the ‘Tudum 2023 event’

Alia Bhatt has finally declared her attendance at the Tudum 2023 event in her most recent Instagram post.

Bhatt shared some gorgeous photos of herself from her wardrobe. She was dressed nicely in a multi-colored cropped sweater and a white T-shirt. She paired it with blue denim jeans.

She may be seen in one of the photos creating a heart with her hands while standing in front of a mirror. Meanwhile, in another snap, she is laughing uncontrollably.

Along with the photos, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she will be attending Netflix’s Tudum event 2023 in So Paulo, Brazil, because she is a cast member in the upcoming Netflix Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

“No heart of stone here… just one filled with love enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo”, wrote Bhatt.

This year, the 30-year-old actress will make her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.