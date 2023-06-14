RADIUS OF CYCLONE APPEARS TO BE GREATER THAN PREVIOUS ONE OF 1999: Biparjoy hits Keti Bandar today

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the very severe cyclonic storm BIPARJOY of Category-3 landfall was predicted to take place at around 1100 hours on Thursday which was earlier forecast in the evening of June 15th due to the evolving nature of the cyclone.

Addressing a joint news conference flanked by Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, the federal minister for climate change briefed the media persons on the latest situation of the Tropical Cyclone BIPARJOY.

Senator Rehman said the intensity of the cyclone was to increase amid nearing the shore of Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat while embracing it’s landfall. “We are trying to evacuate masses to safer places and it’s the only remedy related to cyclones in the world. The accompanied activities along with the cyclone can put people’s lives at risk,” she added.

The Minister added that it was the second media briefing at the NDMA and was aimed at providing important updates to the masses through the media.

BIPARJOY, she said had achieved the intensity of a very severe cyclonic storm of Category-3 which was massive after the cyclone that hit the country’s coastline after 1999. “The radius of the cyclone appears to be greater than the previous one of 1999,” the minister said. She informed that the Prime Minister had created a committee under her convenership to supervise the coordinated effort to tackle the cyclone risks. “With the blessing of Almighty Allah, we have managed it well so far. However, we will get the latest intensity of the cyclone on Thursday. Our job is to take all equipment and installations in place for better preparedness and disaster management,” Senator Sherry Rehman added. She mentioned that the cyclone was proceeding at a speed of 150-160 km/h and wind gusts were blowing at a pace of 180km/h. The more eastward direction of the cyclone could prevent Pakistan from more damages and disastrous impacts, she said. The Minister underlined that the cyclone was at 370 km distance from Karachi and 290 km from Ketti Bandar and was nearing Sir Creek. She informed that the wind speed could reach 100-120 km/h and wind gusts to blow at 140km/h during the landfall. The Minister noted that Umerkot area also under impact of the cyclone whereas the impacted areas also included Thatta, Sujawal and Badin alongwith Tharparkar.

She added that Mirpur Khas and Umerkot might be having 82km/h wind gusts impacting mobility and life activities in these areas. However, rain and thunderstorms were also expected and a forecast of 110mm which was a conservative estimate of rainfall for Karachi and 330mm for Thatta was projected. Hub and Lasbella areas of Balochistan would also bear wind impacts whereas Pakistan Navy assets have been shifted to safer places whereas for patrolling and relief rescue efforts all of the authorities were on alert. Moreover, Sindh Police, Rangers, Army and Navy were fully deployed on the ground which helped evacuate over 73,000 people as the evacuation was the frontline state measure during cyclones. She informed that water and food supplies were started to relief camps. However, half of the relocated population had gone to their relatives’ homes.

She cautioned that the people should not repatriate on their own and cooperate with the provincial authorities. Weak infrastructure and houses would get impacted and these areas were getting again impacted who faced the 2022 floods’ devastation, she added. “I have been indicating it at international media that these are all impacts of Climate change due to global warming causing extreme weather events that have been sharing an upward trajectory. Monsoons and heatwaves will take place after the cyclone in the country. Pakistan’s areas of Sindh and Balochistan are the hottest in the world and it is consistently facing spike up in heatwaves,” Senator Rehman said. The Climate Change Minister underlined that it was a Resilience Recovery Trap that meant the communities having recovery from the previous disaster were facing another catastrophe in the process.

“Cyclone’s number and frequency are rising. These are not natural rather impacts of climate change due to human activity and GHG emissions. These emissions are less than one percent in Pakistan. Heatwaves have badly distrubed the systems in the affected areas. The level human tragedy and distress is unprecedented in flood affected areas and water is still stagnant there,” she informed. The Minister informed that there was a need to take a joint and coordinated response with courage. “People should stay at home during landfall time. Section 144 has also been imposed in Karachi that bars any movement and the citizens should follow it. Medical emergency kits should be stored at home by the people for emergent use. She informed that there was a detailed discussion with the Civil Aviation Authority and other departments to limit flight operations due to cyclones.

“If 30 knots air pressure crossed that threshold is met then commercial flights would be suspended. However, commercial flight suspension to be taken as 60 knots air pressure was predicted for tomorrow by the Met Office and others,” she added. The Prime Minister had approved the Monsoon relief fund that would help manage the disaster. “Karachi has evaded the eye of the storm but it will face cyclonic winds and rains. The provincial government had taken lead and all MPAs are on the ground,” she ended. Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said these updates were of 1630 hours. With the passage of time the intensity and speed of cyclone would increase and the landfall would also expedite. “