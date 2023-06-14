Accelerating SDGs implementation crucial for sustainable development: NA Speaker

Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf, emphasized the significance of focusing on the policies, processes, and challenges related to the localization of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan and assured full support from parliament to facilitate the legislative processes for achieving the SDGs Agenda 2030.

Speaking at the National Conference titled “Empowered Local Governments-Moving Forward to Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2030” organized by Lead for SDGs in Islamabad, the Speaker highlighted the need to accelerate SDGs implementation in the country. He acknowledged the substantial progress made by Pakistan in defining national strategies, development plans, and institutional reforms to achieve the SDGs.

The Speaker commended the efforts of the SDGs Task Force, led by Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasizing the pivotal role of localizing SDGs for the socio-economic development of the country. He assured support from parliamentarians at all levels, including the National, Provincial, and local governments, to facilitate the legislative processes for achieving the SDGs Agenda 2030. Furthermore, the speaker emphasized the crucial role of local governments in achieving the SDGs by implementing and monitoring sustainable policies at the grassroots level. Local governments possess a deep understanding of local needs, resources, and challenges, enabling them to address unique development issues within their jurisdictions. The speaker stressed the importance of integrating SDGs into local development plans and strategies to contribute to the global agenda while ensuring measurable and impactful progress at the community level.

Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Convener of the SDGs Task Force, reaffirmed the commitment of the SDGs Secretariat to localize the SDGs. She highlighted the achievements of the SDGs Secretariat and emphasized the need for unity and consensus to successfully achieve the SDGs. Addressing the conference, Ms. Shaza Fatima, Federal Minister for Youth Affairs, emphasized that local government support is crucial for achieving the goals of SDGs. She also stressed the importance of empowering youth, as they can actively contribute to resolving challenges at the local level.