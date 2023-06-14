Panelists’ term women catalysts for change

The two-day conference on “Unleashing the Economic Potential of KPK,” organized by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economics (PSDE) was concluded at University of Malakand (UoM) here Wednesday with a tribute to remarkable women who are catalysts for change, empowering others and fostering hope for future generations.

The second day’s session titled `Breaking Barriers: Women’s Journey towards Equality and Empowerment’ was dedicated to celebrating the courage, resilience and determination of these women who have challenged traditional societal roles and made their own mark.

The session aimed to raise awareness and promote dialogue, inspiring individuals and communities to break down all the barriers and create a more inclusive society for women. Women are our pride. They never tire or complain but are always ready to contribute to the community.

The panelists were inspiring women who have become catalysts for change, empowering others and fostering a sense of hope for future generations by amplifying the voices of incredible ladies.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Shad Begum, Ms. Kainat Zia, Ms. Shagufta Malik, a women parliamentarian, Dr. Feriha Peracha, and Dr. Noor Jehan, Ex-VC, Swabi University said that the women in KP were having no exception to this and had repeatedly proven that they were not behind in any count.

In another session titled “Sustainable tourism is the way forward for a better tomorrow,” the panelists said that as the tourism industry continued to grow, it was essential to ensure that it was sustainable and that the impact on the environment and local communities was minimal.

Academia also has a significant role to play in the development of sustainable tourism. Research and education are crucial to promoting sustainable tourism practices and developing new sustainable tourism models.

Women have traditionally been underrepresented in the tourism industry, particularly leadership roles. However, women’s participation in the tourism industry can have significant economic and social benefits. We can create a more sustainable and inclusive tourism industry by empowering women and providing them equal opportunities.

Two thought-provoking sessions, the intense Hardware vs. Soft Skills debate, highlighted the importance of balancing technical expertise with interpersonal abilities. And the discussion on embracing the bio-economy also took place.

Dr. Durre Nayab, a renowned researcher, expert and advocate for youth empowerment, took center stage to facilitate an engaging and dynamic session titled “Youth Voices: Unleashing the Potential of the Next Generation.”

She commended the courage and intellectual curiosity of the young individuals who graced the stage. Their active participation and thought-provoking questions were a testament to the untapped potential of the next generation. The session successfully empowered these young minds, amplifying their voices and instilling confidence to effect positive change in their communities.

The session titled “Youth Voices: Unleashing the Potential of the Next Generation” enriched the conference experience and provided a powerful reminder of the importance of engaging young voices in decision-making.

We can pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future by actively involving youth in discussions and listening to their perspectives.