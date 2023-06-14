Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Sawal Nazir Advocate on Wednesday paid a visit to the District Bar Club Abbottabad (DBA) here.

President Sardar Basharat Khan Advocate, Member of Provincial Bar Council Javed Khan Tanoli Advocate and others welcome the minister.

Addressing the gathering, Sawal Nazir said that he was personally making all-out efforts to resolve the issues of the legal fraternity of Abbottabad. Being a lawyer is a matter of great honour if you remain sincere and patient with this profession, it will bring you a lot of respect and progress, he added. Nazir said that I am a member of the bar and I understand the difficulties faced by lawyers, I have noted the demands of the newly elected President and instructed the relevant authorities to resolve their matters immediately in the presence of the President DBA.

He said that he had also discussed the matters with the Governor and Secretary to ensure that the Service Tribunal Courts of Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and other districts should be established so that facilities can be provided easily in difficult circumstances. The minister directed the TMO to immediately start an anti-encroachment drive and submit a detailed report regarding violations and city beautification. Earlier, on this occasion, President DBA Sardar Basharat Khan’s Advocate informed the chief guest about the issues and problems faced by junior lawyers. On the occasion member of Pakistan Bar Council Syed Ahmed Shah Advocate, President of High Court Bar Association Arshad Khan Tanoli, former President Jahangir Elahi Advocate, Malik Amjad Ali Advocate, General Secretary Syed Hassanat Shah Advocate, District Bar members, and representatives from TMO Abbottabad, including Shoaib Wadood and other lawyers, were present.