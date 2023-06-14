Aamir Khan celebrates his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 89th birthday

Aamir Khan, who has been away from the film industry for a long, celebrated his mother Zeenat Hussain’s 89th birthday with his family and friends.

Khan threw the party, which was attended by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, daughter Ira Khan, and others.

The star of Three Idiots welcomed a special visitor for the evening. Pratibha Singh Baghel, a well-known melodic Punjabi singer, was invited to perform for the entire Khan family.

Pratibha thoroughly liked the gathering and posted a photo of the intimate birthday celebration on Instagram. She shared a slew of photos from a party attended by Khan, Rao, and others.

“So this evening at Aamir Khan’s place looked like this!” Aamir ji’s mother celebrated her 89th birthday. The kindness, warmth, and blessings we received were unparalleled. Thank you very much, @shankar.mahadevan sir, for this suggestion. “Forever grateful,” the singer captioned the photo.

As per Pinkvilla, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor is having a blast while being on a break.

On the professional, Aamir Khan has temporarily taken a break from acting. But he will be producing a film soon by the name Champions.