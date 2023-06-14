Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt exposes the ‘sad decision’ to sell the winery

As the struggle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues, a new Vanity Fair exposé has revealed new details from the lawsuit, which has been increasingly personal and brutal as it progresses.

According to Entertainment Tonight, prior to the couple’s acquisition of the property, Jolie’s business manager suggested a doomsday clause stating that if the couple ever divorced, each would have the right to acquire the other’s part of Miraval.

Jolie notified Pitt in a personal email on January 21st, 2021, of her “painful decision, with a heavy heart” to sell her investment because it was a “business centred around alcohol.”

“Even now, it’s impossible to write this without crying,” Jolie wrote. “Above all, it’s where we brought the twins home from the hospital and where we married over a plaque in my mother’s memory.” A place…where I believed I’d grow old…. However, it also symbolizes the beginning of the end of our family.”

“Miraval died for me in September 2016,” she said, referring to the purported plane crash date, “and everything I have seen in the years since has sadly confirmed that.”

During an infamous cross-country private flight in 2016, Pitt was accused of “choking one of the children and striking another in the face,” as well as “pouring beer” on Jolie and their children.