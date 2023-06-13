Disha Patani turns 31; rumored ex-Tiger Shroff writes a letter nice birthday card

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s reputed ex-boyfriend, has written her a sweet birthday note on her 31st birthday.

Tiger posted a throwback photo of himself and Disha posing for the camera against the backdrop of a cheering crowd on Instagram. The picture is filled with happy people.

“Only the best times are ahead of us.” Always stretch your wings, love, and laughter. “Happy birthday, Baaghi 2 co-star,” the War actor wrote.

Despite all of the romance rumors, the couple remained mute and did not say anything about it. However, when asked about the couple’s breakup, father Jackie Shroff mentioned it.

Jackie responded, saying: “They have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life.”

“That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”