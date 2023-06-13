‘The Archies,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s first film, features a message of support for his daughter

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is getting ready to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The director has written a supportive letter for Suhana and the entire cast and crew of the movie.

“I remember when I was young (millions of years ago), I would book my Archie’s Digest in advance to rent,” Shah Rukh wrote in a post sharing the first official poster for The Archies that the filmmakers had produced. Nostalgia. I’m hoping Big Moose shows up too! Best wishes to the entire cast and my love.

The message he wrote clearly shows how proud he is as a father today.

Suhana, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja were all included in the poster that SRK tweeted.

Suhana’s acting career officially began with The Archies. Additionally, it is the first movie ever made by Tiger Baby Films, a production firm run by Zoya and Reema Kagti.

Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, will make her acting debut in The Archies with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, will also be making his film debut with Zoya Akhtar, according to India Today.