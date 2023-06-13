From devastation to reconstruction – Pakistan’s path to climate resilience

Climate change knows no borders, and Pakistan bears witness to its indiscriminate wrath. The country finds itself at the mercy of a tumultuous climate, where rising temperatures disrupt rainfall patterns and plunge communities into a perpetual cycle of water scarcity and water-related disasters. Striving for resilience, Pakistan unites with international partners, undertaking bold measures to protect its people, rebuild shattered lives, and forge a sustainable future.

The United Nations and the Government of Pakistan co-hosted the ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023. The conference aimed to highlight the serious threat posed by climate change, especially in the aftermath of the devastating floods in 2022. Several countries and development agencies made pledges during the conference, collectively covering over half of the required $16 billion for reconstruction as requested by the Pakistani government.

In mid-June 2022, Pakistan experienced unprecedented monsoon rains, resulting in the worst flooding the country had seen in a decade. According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 33 million people were affected, and more than 1 million houses were destroyed or damaged. The floods claimed the lives of at least 1,100 individuals and submerged vast areas spanning several provinces, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh.

The NDMA report also highlighted the significant economic crisis caused by the destruction of livestock and agriculture during the 2022 floods. This crisis resulted in severe food shortages, leaving the flood victims vulnerable to malnutrition. Moreover, the healthcare system was severely affected, with outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, dengue fever, and malaria. Pregnant women faced additional challenges due to limited access to maternity services and essential menstrual hygiene products in flood-stricken areas.

Despite the immense challenges posed by the floods, the Government of Pakistan, with the assistance of the United Nations, provided $245 million in cash support to 2.2 million households. However, the daunting task of reconstruction and rehabilitation still lies ahead. Collaborating with the UN, the World Bank Group, the Asian Development Bank, and the European Union, Pakistan has prepared a comprehensive post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA). The assessment estimates that flood damages exceed $14.9 billion, economic losses surpass $15.2 billion, and reconstruction needs amount to over $16.3 billion.

The revival of livelihoods will involve the reconstruction of private housing and public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and hospitals. Dr Imran Khalid, Director Governance and Policy at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the need for Pakistan to shift its energy reliance from coal to renewable sources. While Pakistan’s contribution to global CO2 emissions is less than 1%, Dr Imran stressed the importance of proactively reducing dependence on coal and transitioning to alternative energy sources, considering that many other countries are already making the shift.

Dr Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorologist of the Meteorological Department, explained that westerly winds typically bring thunderstorms and snowfall during the winter season. However, in recent years, the pressure of these winds has extended beyond the usual timeframe. In May, several parts of the country experienced above-average rainfall, resulting from the prolonged presence of westerly winds.