Jore Mela attracts Sikh community in large numbers

Hundreds of Indian Sikh yatrees are arriving in Pakistan through Wagha border crossing these days to take part in the 417th martyrdom day observance of Guru Arjun Dev Ji, also known as Jore Mela among the Sikh community members.

The government of Pakistan is taking solid steps to facilitate the Sikh community members. Sardar Gurbachan Singh, group leader of Sikh yatrees, told the media that Pakistan was the second home to the Sikhs community living across the globe, and no one could stop them from visiting the country. He said, “We are feeling happy and comfortable after reaching Pakistan”, adding that “we thank the government and the ETPB for making the best arrangements for them.”

Former chairman of ETPB Siddiq-ul-Farooq said that Pakistan was a sacred place for different religions and particularly the Sikh community, adding that protection of life and property of Sikh yatrees was the first priority of the government.

After performing rituals at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal, the Sikh yatrees would attend the main ceremony at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Friday, June 16. The yatrees would also visit Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, and Kartarpur Narowal and perform their rituals. The Sikh yatrees would return home on June 17. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh told APP that the government and the Trust Board were providing the best facilities to the Sikh yatrees free-of-cost including food, transport, security, and accommodation.

To a question regarding Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said that the magical building was located in the historical Walled City of Lahore, which was the cultural capital of the country and had a rich heritage with hundreds of intact structures of buildings telling tales of centuries-old civilisations. From mosques and shrines to churches and temples and Sikh gurdwaras, the minarets, domes, and arches airing the voices of Azaan, ringing bells and recitation of Guru Granth Sahib and Kerthan speak volumes of enlivening heritage and interfaith harmony of the historic city. Gurdwara Dera Sahib Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji is one of the jewels in the crown of the centuries-old city, he added.

Moving towards the Lahore Royal Fort (Badshahi Qila) and Hazoori Bagh, the serenity and architectural beauty of its golden dome attracts millions of tourists each year. Sardar Kalyan Singh Kalyan, a noted professor of Punjabi, told APP that the Gurdwara symbolises the Sikh tradition and marks the martyrdom of Guru Arjun Dev Ji (1606), the 5th Guru in the series, who had first compiled the Adi Granth, the principal part of Sikh scriptures.

Adi Granth also provided a basis for Guru Granth Sahib, the living Guru in the form of scripture after the series of ten human Gurus ended at Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, he added.

Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji is considered among the revered gurus in Sikh religion and Gurdwara Dera Sahib is the holiest place for them. Thousands of Sikh yatrees come to visit the place every year to perform rituals in connection with their religious festivals and ceremonies. The federal and Punjab governments fully facilitate them in an overture of promoting interfaith harmony and religious tourism, he said. “Its dome is a masterpiece, which reflects the magnificent values of dedication, wonderful intricacy, and its line work,” Kalyan Singh added. It is the beauty of Lahore that it provides a mixture of architectural skills, historic revelations, and religious attachment for Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, he explained.

Kalyan Singh said the dome of Gurdwara Dera Sahib, its artwork with multi-foil arches, frescoes, and in-lay works is a clear replica of the Shah Jahani period architecture, most of which are in Lahore. History reveals that Guru Hargobind, the successor of Guru Arjan Dev Ji had built a memorial here in 1619. The main Gurdwara building with a gilded dome was built during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign. Even after the Partition, the successive governments occasionally preserved and renovated this site, he added. He said Gurdwara Dera Sahib always had a magical effect on tourists as the golden dome provides visitors with eye-catching view of architectural competence. He said the Punjab government was promoting tourism and interfaith harmony while preserving and renovating historic and religious sites. He said that religious events would increase people-to-people contacts in both the countries.

During the Jore Mela, the site is thronged by hundreds of thousands of Sikh yatrees visiting Pakistan for their religious ceremonies every year, he added. A significant part of Sikh history refers to their religious places in Pakistan including Nankana Sahib, where the founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born.

According to an ETPB document, there are around 195 gurdwaras across Pakistan.