Electricity restored in most rains-storms hit areas: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Sunday said that electricity system in most of the rains-storms affected areas in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak and adjoining districts were restored in the province.

Addressing a press conference here after presiding over of a high level meeting about electricity losses and rehabilitation work on non-workable feeders at the affected areas, the Adviser said a total of 300 feeders were found non workable out of which 236 were so far restored and work on remaining 64 feeders was underway, saying electricity of all hospitals in the affected areas were stand restored by the PESCO staff.

He said that work on Miranshah and Razmak grid stations were in progress and would be restored within few days. Engr Amir Muqam said that over 500 million electricity related losses occured due to yesterday’s hailstorms, rains and storms. The Adviser said the Prime Minister was closely mointoring restoration of electricity and rehabilitation works in the affected areas and directed all the concerned departments to work swiftly by providing relief to the affected people. Engr Amir Muqam said that 3,000 metric tons flour per day was being provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab, adding free of cost flour worth Rs19 billion were provided to people during Ramazan.

He announced Rs one million compensation for heirs of each dead, Rs three lakh for each injured and Rs50,000 for minor wounded victims of the rains and storms.

Amir Muqam said that compensation for destroyed and damaged houses would be given after completion of the demages survey to be conducted by the Revenue Department.

He said the erstwhile Fata and Pata were exempted from taxes for which the government deserved appreciation. Earlier, the adviser was given extensive briefing about electricity related losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak and erstwhileFata by the PESCO and TESCO authorities. He directed both the authorities to speed up work and complete the rehabilitation process at earliest to facilitate consumers.