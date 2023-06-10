Govt allocates Rs 13,100m to complete health sector projects

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 13,100 million for completion of 40 new and ongoing health sector projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24. According to the PSDP document, Rs 2596.640 million has been allocated for nine new projects while Rs 10503.360 million has been allocated for 31 ongoing projects for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division. Rs 2298.584 million has been allocated for Sehat Sahulat Program, Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Program Phase-II while Rs 2200 million has been allocated for Establishment of Jinnah Hospital, Islamabad (establishment of Federal Government Polyclinic-II at G-11/3, Islamabad. The government has allocated an amount of Rs 300 million for purchase of new electro-medical equipment to replace obsolete and old-fashioned machines with regard to care and facilities for disabled patients at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), Islamabad. Rs 1200 million has been allocated for the establishment of 200 beds accident and emergency centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad including feasibility.

An amount of Rs 1000 million has been allocated for the establishment of Cancer hospital in Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 500 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Programme for the prevention of diabetes while Rs 500 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Programme for elimination of Hepatitis C.

An amount of Rs 500 million has been allocated for the establishment of center of biologics and cancer research and treatment at PAQSJIMS at Gambat.