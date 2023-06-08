IHC grants five-day protective bail to Imran in nine cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted a five-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Imran Khan in nine cases registered by the capital police.

The court also granted fourteen days protective bail to the PTI head in a murder case of a lawyer registered by Quetta police against him.

The IHC’s bench stopped the police from arresting the deposed prime minister and also directed Imran Khan to approach the relevant trial courts for further relief during the given time period.

A single-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petitions of Imran Khan in nine FIRs. PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the court wherein foolproof security arrangements had been made by the police.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar Advocate argued that six cases had been registered against his client after May 9.

He said that this court in a bail case had ordered Imran Khan to appear before the trial court in the judicial complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri. He prayed the court to also issue the same order in the other cases as well.

The court remarked that it would take around ten days for shifting the F-8 kachehri to the new complex. Justice Farooq said that this bench was granting protective bail to the petitioner and Imran Khan could approach the relevant court within the given time period in judicial complex Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition for three-week protective bail to Imran Khan in a murder case of a lawyer registered by Quetta police.

The court, however, after hearing arguments granted two-week bail to the PTI chief and instructed him to approach the trial court for further relief.