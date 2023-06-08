Daily Times

NHA portfolio in PSDP comprises of 155 projects with Rs 118bn allocation

The portfolio of National Highway Authority (NHA) in the development budget i.e. PSDP 2022-23 consists of 115 projects with a budgetary allocation of Rs 118,403.40 million.. According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, the NHA network presently comprised 48 national highways, motorways and strategic roads with a total length of 14,480 km. “The NHA portfolio is comprised of 64 on-going projects, 46 new schemes, and 5 BOT (Built-Operate-Transfer) schemes with a budgetary allocation of Rs 86,288.28 million, Rs 24,045.121 million, and Rs 8,070.00 million respectively,” the Economic Survey said. In addition to this, it said, “PC-I of six projects with a total estimated cost of Rs 177,155.40 million, adding 715.2 km to the road network, have been approved by various project approval forums i.e. ECNEC/CDWP/DDWP during July-March FY2023. Also, PC-I of 23 projects having total estimated cost of Rs 202,265.27 million have been processed by the NHA during this period for approval of ECNEC/CDWP/DDWP forums. Moreover, PCII (Feasibility Study) of five projects were approved by the DDWP during period under consideration”. The document further said the NHA had played a vital role in accelerating socio-economic development via reliable and sustainable road infrastructure and through regional and international connectivity via communication and related services.

