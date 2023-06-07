Mansha Pasha criticizes Naseeruddin Shah for making claims regarding the Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha, a Pakistani actress, has attacked Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah for making incorrect assertions regarding the position of Sindhi in Pakistan.

The legendary actor from the neighboring nation became embroiled in a dispute after claiming that Sindhi was no longer spoken in Pakistan.

In a promotional interview for his latest television series Taj, he stated, “They [Pakistan] have Balochi, Bari, Siraiki, and Pushto.” Sindhi, of course, is no longer spoken in Pakistan,” it was revealed on Tuesday.

Responding to the remark, Pasha said that she totally disagreed with Shah as she was a Sindhi-speaking Pakistani.

“As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ,” the Laal Kabootar actor wrote on Twitter.

Shah’s remarks infuriated Pakistanis, and for good reason: Sindhi is one of the country’s most frequently spoken languages.

Many social media users were angry at him for being ignorant of the language’s status.