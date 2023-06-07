Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in the murder case of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

The case has been registered at the Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station under the charges of murder, terrorism and others on the complaint of the deceased’s son.

Abdul Razzaq Shar was shot dead on Tuesday at Airport Road in Quetta. Law enforcement agencies have gathered evidence from the crime spot.

The deceased lawyer was pursuing a treason case against the former prime minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar on Tuesday held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman ‘responsible’ for murder of Senior Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Ataullah Tarar alleged that the PTI chief orchestrated the lawyer’s killing to safeguard himself from the treason case. He further stated, “The blood of Abdul Razzaq will not go in vain, as a murder case will be filed against the PTI chief.”