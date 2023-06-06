Shahid Kapoor confesses he didn’t like his ‘uptight’ performance in ‘Padmaavat’

Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, recently admitted that he “didn’t like himself” in that character.

Shahid Kapoor portrayed Maharawal Ratan Singh, an upright man and the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty, in Padmaavat. Although the role was a breath of fresh air for the actor’s fans, it appears that the Bloody Daddy actor did not enjoy his performance.

When asked in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay if he would like to revisit any of his roles and present them differently, he picked Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The actor explained his response, saying, “I didn’t like myself.” I was very tense. I believe I did not bring out other aspects of that personality because I became locked in a headspace. I’ll be honest: maybe other people liked me, but I didn’t.”

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bahnsali, stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmaavati against Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh as the antagonist Alauddin Khilji. Despite legal challenges, the film was able to be released and wow audiences with its luxury and amazing performances by the key actors.