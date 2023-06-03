Vicky Kaushal dedicates a song from his film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ to Katrina Kaif

After Katrina Kaif praised Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, her loving husband Kaushal responded by dedicating a heartfelt song to her.

Zara Hatke says Zara Bachke premiered on Friday, and Katrina announced the film’s release on Instagram. “In theaters now (white heart emojis),” she wrote. Congratulations to the entire team for creating such a heartfelt film (white heart emoji).”

Kaushal replied to the adulation by dedicating his latest film’s song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye to his wife. He shared a phrase from the song: “Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye (I don’t need anything else if you’re there) (kissing face and red heart emojis).”

Katrina has already gushed about her spouse in Instagram photos. On her birthday last month, the Uri: The Surgical Strike alum turned to Instagram to deliver a beautiful birthday wish. “A little dance, dher saara pyaar (lots of love)….Happiest birthday my (white heart emoji),” she added.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in theatres now. The movie stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him and revolves around the story of a middle-class couple that decides to get a divorce.

The 35-year-old also has Sam Bahadur in his pipeline. The film is a biopic of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. And will bow in theatres on December 1, 2023.