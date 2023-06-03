Nadra introduces Iris biometric verification

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) stated Saturday that it has deployed the Iris Recognition System (IRS) for identity verification and citizen deduplication, which is a key step in strengthening the country’s biometric verification system.

The data regulation authority stated in a statement that after the introduction of fingerprint matching as the first biometric deduplication modality over a decade ago — which was later strengthened with facial-image matching capability — the newly-introduced Iris technology will now complement Nadra’s existing biometric verification system.

“The Iris recognition system, which was piloted with great success at NADRA Headquarters, has now been rolled out in NADRA Mega Centres at Blue Area Islamabad, PECO Road Lahore and DHA Karachi. The phased deployment of the technology will continue across all 700 NRCs nationwide,” the statement added.

According to Nadra, the automated biometric identification modality registers “distinctive patterns within a ring-shaped region surrounding the pupil of each eye for identification.”

According to Nadra, it is an exceptionally reliable and accurate identification method with low false match rates.

According to Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik, the database authority’s implementation of premium identity authentication represents a significant step forward in securing individuals’ identities, where the “window to their souls becomes the fortress of their digital existence.”

Malik further noted that since no two irises are the same, such modality of verification is not susceptible to identity duplication and theft.

“Whether it’s government services, financial institutions, or any other industry dealing with sensitive information, identity verification is a critical aspect of ensuring the integrity and security of our systems,” he continued. We are taking a significant step forward in streamlining and reinforcing safe identification processes with the IRIS biometric technology.”

Nadra believes that Iris will not only further strengthen its unique identity issuance system but it will also include biometric identification of children as well.

The statement read: “Since Iris scanning is done through a special infrared camera to read and digitize iris patterns, it is near impossible to fake or imitate iris identity.”

“A mathematical algorithm is used to convert these complex patterns into matching templates.” The combination of facial, iris, and fingerprint matching will complement each other for immutable identity provision and more accurate NADRA verification,” it concluded.