‘No room’ for Parvez Elahi in PML-Q, says Shujaat’s son

In light of the continuous departure of leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the aftermath of the May 9 mayhem, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, the older son of Chaudhry Shujaat, stated on Saturday that Parvez Elahi had no place in the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Speaking to journalists outside the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore, which was allegedly targeted by PTI supporters last month, Shafay stated, “Parvez Elahi will be most welcomed if he wants to come as a family [member], but politically, it will be better for him to form his own party.”

“The miscreants burnt everything in Jinnah House,” the PML-Q leader said, adding that those involved in the arson attack at the house should be punished.

Following the attacks on civil and military institutions, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, Khan’s arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests, which led to the exodus of PTI leaders.

At least eight people were slain in the country’s violent protests.

Shafay believed that the PTI was behind the attacks on military sites and the destruction of national hero statues.

Stressing the need for joint efforts, he said together we have to strengthen the country.

Earlier today, officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) presented Elahi before a Gujranwala court.

Elahi was produced in the court of Duty Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Afzal, where anti-corruption officials will request the court to grant them Elahi’s physical remand.

ACE officials brought Elahi to its regional office in Gujranwala from Lahore earlier this morning.

A special judge of Lahore’s anti-corruption court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi yesterday, directing officials to present him by June 2. However, he was re-arrested minutes after in a corruption case filed by ACE Punjab in Gujranwala.