Pakistan’s transport service exports stand worth $599m in nine months

Pakistan earned US $599.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the nine months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

This shows a growth of 2.70 per cent as compared to $583.980 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 31.50 per cent, going up from $87.580 million last year to $115.170 million during the months under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 66.63 per cent from $53.190 million last year to $88.630 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services decrease by 22.83 per cent from $34.390 million to $26.540 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services decreased by 1.82 per cent, declining from $479.110 million last year to $470.380 million during July-March (2022-23).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 0.41 per cent, from $317.030 million to $38.320 million, whereas the exports of freight services declined by 14.27 per cent, from $23.340 million to $20.010 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services dipped by 4.82 per cent from $138.740 million to $132.050 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a decline of 17.16 per cent by going down from $11.190 million to $9.270 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 15.16 percent, from $2.770 million to $3.190 million during the fiscal year under review, while other road services dipped by 27.79 percent to $ 6.080 million from $8.420 million.

The export of postal and courier services also decreased by 19.34 per cent, from $6.100 million to $4.920 million, the data revealed.