Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari’s photoshoot for Eid campaign charms fans

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari make a beautiful celebrity couple which is admired by their millions of fans. Sadaf Kanwal is a pretty fashion model and she has been doing various photoshoots these days. Like Eidul Fitr, she has done another photoshoot for a clothing brand for the new articles of Eid. Previously, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal’s photoshoot for the brand on Eidul Fitr went viral and fans loved it. The two displayed the gorgeous outfits. Safina Behroze was also part of the family photoshoot. On this Eid, Sadaf and Shahroz’s two new looks have been released for a collection that is a special Eid Edit inspired by the love of a family and it is dedicated to all the beautiful ladies.