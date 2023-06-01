Kazakhstan shows interest in film exchange and dramas with Pakistan

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, said on Tuesday that they were interested in a mutual exchange of films and dramas with Pakistan so that people of both countries could know their cultures closely.

Speaking at a news conference at a local hotel, the envoy informed that these could be dubbed in languages of both the countries which would give people a good chance to know each other and cultures besides potentials.

He stated that both the countries could boost trade in several sectors including agriculture, textiles, sports, energy adding that direct flights from Lahore to Almaty soon which would take about two hours as a flight from Lahore to Karachi takes.

The envoy maintained that they had set up Kazakhstan House in Lahore and added that these would also be established in Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta from where students and other people could get the required information about universities, medical colleges and job opportunities in his country.

Replying to a question, Kistafin stated that they favour the peaceful settlement of world conflicts like Russia-Ukraine and others.

The envoy said that South Punjab had great potential for trade adding that they would send a delegation of businessmen and journalists to Kazakhstan as soon as they were the connectors between the communities.

He also hoped that both countries would enhance the trade volume in the future. Honorary Consul, Rao Khalid Mustafa, was accompanying the envoy.