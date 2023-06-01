South American leaders reach consensus on regional integration

Leaders of the South American countries reached the Brasilia Consensus on Tuesday at the regional summit here convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seeking to facilitate regional integration. Twelve leaders of the former and current member states of the regional bloc the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) attended the summit with the aim of relaunching the languished organization.

“What brings us together today in Brasilia is the sense of urgency to collectively look at our region again,” the Brazilian president noted at the summit. The South American leaders reaffirm in the Brasilia Consensus the common vision of South America as a region of peace and cooperation, underlining the rule of law and institutional stability, the upholding of sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.