NAB’s medical assessments on Imran are “at odds” with Patel’s claims

Imran Khan’s NAB reports indicate no evidence of alcohol use: source.

According to the source, his medical records show that all of his vital signs are okay.

Khan, according to reports, used cocaine, according to Health Minister Patel.

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reports on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s blood and urine test results show no evidence of alcohol or cocaine use.

According to a Bureau source, Khan’s medical reports do not support what Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel claimed a few days ago.

According to the source, the medical papers that they claimed to have reviewed reveal that all of his health signals are normal.

He stated that Khan’s blood and urine samples were collected while he was in NAB custody, and that the results of these samples are the property of NAB.

“The medical reports as available with NAB do not endorse what the health minister alleged,” he said.

In a press conference a few days ago, the health minister claimed that Khan’s medical tests, conducted while he was being held in a corruption case, revealed that he had used alcohol and cocaine.

Patel pointed to a report prepared by a five-member panel of doctors. The initial medical assessment, he claimed, confirmed the use of “toxic chemicals” such as “alcohol and cocaine.”

The health minister, who stated that the government would release Imran’s medical report, also stated that the PTI chief’s mental soundness was in doubt.

Independent medical experts have already rejected the accusations of the health minister and found the allegation “not only laughable but also unfounded”.

Geo News’ anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada said in his show last week that at least three doctors, with whom the report and the health minister’s press conference were shared, declared Patel’s claims to be “laughable and unfounded”.

They said that a urine sample report is usually shared within a few days. It was surprising that the health minister had taken 17 days to share the report, which was only a preliminary one.

The health minister had said that “once the detailed report comes”, it would be sent to the police.

“The doctors said that the claims made by the health minister could not be substantiated by the report,” Khanzada said.

The doctors said that while the health minister had claimed Khan was mentally unstable, the report itself claimed otherwise.

Now the PTI chairman has served a defamation notice to Health Minister Patel after the latter disclosed that “traces of alcohol and cocaine were found in the former premier’s urine analysis”.

The legal notice, filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, was served on account of the “dissemination and circulation of wrongful, baseless, false, misleading, erroneous, malicious and defamatory information” against Khan during the minister’s press conference on May 26.

It claimed that through the press conference, the minister “dishonestly…alleged” that Khan’s medical tests showed traces of alcohol and cocaine in his urine sample and that the former premier’s “mental stability” was “questionable” in addition to “some appropriate gesture”.