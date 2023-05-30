PDMA, UNHCR vows to strengthen partnership in disaster risk reduction

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Monday expressed their commitment to further strengthen their partnership in disaster risk reduction and emergency response. A UNHCR delegation led by Evaluation Expert Robina Shaheen, met with PDMA Director General Janat Gul Afridi to discuss future plans and reviewed previous interventions in response to the devastating flood of 2022.

During the meeting, the UNHCR delegation engaged in productive discussions with DG PDMA, exchanging valuable insights and experiences regarding the challenges posed by the flood and the subsequent relief and recovery efforts. The discussions emphasized the importance of collaboration to address the immediate and long-term needs of affected communities.

Janat Gul Afridi expressed his gratitude to the UNHCR delegation for their visit and reiterated PDMA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the population in the face of natural disasters. He acknowledged the critical role played by international partners in supporting the efforts of PDMA and providing relief items to PDMA KP for further distribution to flood-affected people across the province in 2022. They emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to build resilience, improve early warning systems, and enhance capacity-building measures to mitigate the impact of future disasters.