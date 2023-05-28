Tanners delegation meets industries minister

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer and a delegation of tanners from Deen Garh Kasur discussed ways and means on Saturday to solve problems of tanneries. During the meeting held here in the committee room of Environmental Protection Department here, the delegation provided updates on the latest water treatment systems in the industry and highlighted the current challenges being faced by them. The provincial minister emphasised the importance of developing a comprehensive plan for treating waste water of tanneries, promising that the Environmental Protection Department would offer technical assistance in this regard. He also stressed the need for taking effective measures to address environmental concerns in compliance with the court orders. He reiterated that it was the collective responsibility of everyone to ensure a pollution-free environment for future generations. He advised tanners to adhere to the guidelines, provided by the EPD for waste water treatment and environmental pollution control. SM Tanveer promised to oversee repair work of the road leading to Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Kasur. He said the interim government was committed to infrastructure improvement.