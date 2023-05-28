Nation has set ‘redline’ against intolerable May 9 attitude: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that together they set a redline that the attitude reflected on May 9 was intolerable.

“Living nations uphold the honour & dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their countrymen & women can live peacefully,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister also thanked the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25. The prime minister said that it was a collective outpouring of gratitude for their Shuhada and Ghazis by the whole nation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was taking steps to pass on the effects of the reduction in prices of oil to the

common man. He said that efforts were afoot to ensure public relief in the upcoming fiscal budget.

The prime minister was talking to Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous Pasha who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated that they had steered the country out of the difficult times and appreciated the economic team for striving and continuously making efforts to stabilize country’s economy.

The government had provided huge relief package to the flood affected people with financial and rehabilitation assistance in the aftermath of historic floods. Shehbaz said that provision of equal opportunities to the country’s youth to excel in different fields and get respectable jobs was among the top priorities of the government. He said that provision of international standard educational and skills facilities was being ensured for the young people, besides arrangements were also made for holding of different games. The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with his Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister also expressed his pleasure over the youth taking part in the positive activities during the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

Their objective was to provide opportunities to the young segment of society so that they could utilize their complete energies for positive activities and save them from the negative effects of propaganda.