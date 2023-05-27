Missing Brazilian soap actor found dead inside a buried trunk after four months

According to many sources, Jefferson Machado’s remains, a South American soap star who had been missing since January, have been recovered in Campo Grande, Brazil. Brazilian officials recovered the 44-year-old actor’s body on Monday, according to R7, a local media station. The trunk holding his bones was discovered buried in a garden, encased in cement.

Jairo Magalhae Pereira, the Machado family’s attorney, verified the devastating news of Jeff Machado’s death in a Facebook statement.

“It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with strangulation signs,” the statement reads.

The statement expressed sympathy and emphasized the strangling marks found on the actor’s body. It also underlined the importance of seeking truth and justice in the midst of such tragic events, emphasizing society’s brutality.

“This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases,” he added.

“Preliminary information indicates that the actor’s body was discovered in a trunk, buried in a deep hole.” “We are deeply saddened and indignant in the face of Jeff’s suffering,” the statement adds.

The family’s lawyer pledged to relentlessly pursue truth and justice, ensuring that all those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable and punished. Furthermore, the statement expressed the importance of providing support to Jeff’s family during this painful period.

According to R7, the house where Machado’s body was found was rented by a friend of the actor, who is currently under investigation but has not been publicly identified.

Concerns arose when Machado’s loved ones reported his disappearance on January 27, after his eight dogs were discovered alone. Prior to vanishing, Machado had gained recognition for his role in the soap opera Reis.