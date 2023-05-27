YouTube to end Stories feature by June

After almost six years of launch, Google is ending YouTube stories on June 26, 2023.

In an announcement on its support page, Google informed the users that the Stories feature is being removed to prioritise other options such as Community posts, Shorts, Live, etc.

From June 26 onwards, the option to create a YouTube Story will no longer be visible. The already created stories on that day will expire after 7 days of origin.

To push the Community post feature, Google recently removed the restriction of having at least 500 subscribers to enable the Community tab. YouTube has brought some of the popular aspects of Stories into these Community posts, such as rich editing tools, the ability for posts to expire after 24 hours, along with new features such as polls, quizzes, filters and stickers.

“With new features for both Shorts and Community posts to be announced throughout the year, we are committed to investing in new and innovative tools to help you grow your audiences across YouTube,” the announcement said.

The Stories feature was launched in 2017 and was tagged as a stolen feature from Snapchat.