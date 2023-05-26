Taylor Swift updates ‘Snow on the Beach’ with more Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift fans wished for more Lana Del Rey on the duo’s collaborative tune “Snow on the Beach” from the album “Midnights.”

Taylor Swift has released a deluxe edition of “Midnights” called “Midnights (Til Dawn Edition),” which has a greater presence of Lana Del Rey.

Fans were taken aback by Del Rey’s brief participation on the duet, where she mostly contributed background vocals.

Swift responded by tweeting that she and Del Rey returned to the studio particularly to record more of Lana’s vocals for “Snow on the Beach.”

Del Rey stated in an interview with Billboard that she was unaware she was the only featured artist on the song. If she had known, she would have sang the entire second verse as Swift had requested.

Del Rey explained that her focus as a featured artist is to contribute to the song’s production, and she appreciated the opportunity to bridge her musical worlds with Taylor and producer Jack Antonoff.

Apart from the updated version of “Snow on the Beach,” the “Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)” deluxe album includes the Ice Spice remix of “Karma,” the previously exclusive to Target track “Hits Different,” and the 3am tracks.

Additionally, there is a new song called “You’re Losing Me,” which is available on the tour-only CD version of the deluxe edition.