‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan’ being observed today

The whole country is observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan today to pay rich tribute to the martyrs of the nation who laid their lives while protecting the motherland. The main ceremony of the day was held at the Pakistan Military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army, General Asim Munir, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee General (retd) Nadeem Raza, families of the martyrs, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, law enforcement personnel, students, teachers and other members of the society. Floral wreaths were also laid at the martyrs’ monument. Separate ceremonies were also held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Naval Headquarters. Several commemorative ceremonies are being held at the martyrs’ memorials to pay tribute to them. Meanwhile, numerous events featuring Quran khwani and prayers are being organized throughout the country. President Dr Arif Alvi on the eve of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan said that the entire nation was proud of their valiant martyrs who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout their history. “The nation owes to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of our Armed Forces, including Pakistan Army, Rangers, Air Force, Navy, Police, and other security institutions that made Pakistan’s defence impregnable,” the president said in a message on observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan today (May 25).