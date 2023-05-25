AJK PM appreciates ICRC’s role in rehab of disabled

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Ch. Anwar Ul Haq has said that the international committee of Red Cross (ICRC) had played a significant role to rehabilitate the physically challenged people after the deadly earthquake of 2005 in the region.

He was talking to a delegation of ICRC headed by its country head Nicholas Lambert at his office on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised of Team Leader ICRC Physiotherapy Program Pakistan, Miss Ana Lucia, Coordinator Security and Crisis Management, Ehtesham, and Program Officer Imran Latif. Whereas, senior minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, members of the Legislative Assembly Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, and other government officials were also present.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the ICRC’S role in Azad Kashmir, its assistance to the health department and issues pertaining to physical rehabilitation centers and pr-hospitalization emergencies.

While appreciating the ICRC’s services and contribution, the AJK PM said that the role of the ICRC was highly commendable in terms of rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, and providing health care, clean drinking water and other amenities to the quake affectees.

“The establishment of a physical rehabilitation center (PRC) in Muzaffarabad has not only been instrumental in the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in Azad Kashmir, but people from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also been benefiting from this institution,” he added.

Anwar Ul Haq said that the Government of Azad Kashmir was determined to ensure universal health coverage in the state. He said that health reforms were also underway to improve the efficiency of hospitals and provide medical facilities to patients.

He also sought the technical support of the Physical Rehabilitation Center, ICRC Muzaffarabad for the establishment of centers at the divisional level in the region, and training of technical and medical professionals. The ICRC delegation on the occasion assured the AJK PM of full cooperation.